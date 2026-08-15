AC Milan thrash Manchester United in pre-season friendly

An undated photo of Goncalo Ramos (first from left), Samuel Chukwueze (centre) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. — X/@acmilan

Ruben Amorim's AC Milan hammered Manchester United 4-2 in Wroclaw to end the Red Devils’ pre-season campaign in disappointing fashion.

Michael Carrick's side went twice ahead through Harry Maguire and Patrick Dorgu, but Milan were good enough to expose United defensively, scoring three goals from close range.

Maguire opened the scoring for United in the 2nd minute of the match. Bruno Fernandes delivered a brilliant corner which was headed by the English defender into the net.

Milan responded brilliantly in the 37th minute through Samuel Chukwueze to make it 1-1.

United failed to deal with the resulting Milan throw-in, allowing Goncalo Ramos to roll the ball across the box and catch out two defenders and the goalkeeper before Chukwueze calmly rolled his shot into the net.

Dorgu capitalised on the mistake from Filippo Terracciano to restore United’s lead six minutes into the second half.

Milan’s defender received a throw-in, turned and played the ball straight into the box and the path of Dorgu, who fired home to make it 2-1.

AC Milan once again scored an equaliser in the 57th minute through Alphadjo Cisse.

Chukwueze once again showed his class, bursting into the box before either shooting towards the far post or intentionally playing the ball across to Cissé, who slammed it home from close range.

Goncalo Ramos, who moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Milan this summer, put his new club ahead in the 68th minute.

Chukwueze was once again the provider, registering his second assist of the game to go with his goal.

The wing-back put in an inswinger and Ramos headed it into the bottom corner.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek added the final nail in the coffin three minutes later.

United completely switched off as Ruben played a one-two on the halfway line and raced away unchallenged for 50 yards before calmly slotting the ball past Senne Lammens.