Pakistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation announce newly-elected body

Newly-elected body of office bearers at the Pakistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation poses for a picture on August 15, 2026. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: The Pakistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation's (PBFF) election commission on Saturday unveiled the body of office bearers for the term of four years, slated to run until 2030.

According to the final notification, issued by the federation's election commission, a total of 21 members were elected unopposed to various positions, with Tariq Pervaiz becoming the President.

Pervaiz will be deputised by Imdadullah Memon, who was elected as the Senior Vice President, while Tariq Zafar became the Secretary General. Abdul Ali, however, will serve as the treasurer.

Notably, out of the 21 members, eight were elected as the executive members, while Hadayat Khalilullah, Muhammad Shahbaz and Shakeel Ilyas became the individual members.

Following their success in the election, the leadership expressed its commitment to promoting bodybuilding and fitness across Pakistan, besides strengthening athlete development programs, enhancing international representation, and ensuring transparency in federation affairs during the four-year tenure.

For the unversed, the PBFF Election Commission was chaired by Muhammad Abdullah, Advocate High Court, with Ijaz Ahmed Rana, Advocate High Court, serving as Secretary. It further included M Wajeeh U Din and Sehrish Khawar, both Advocates High Court and was observed by Mr Muhammad Jehangir, Deputy Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association.

Office Bearers

President: Tariq Pervaiz Senior Vice President: Imdadullah Memon Vice President: Muhammad Umer Saleem Vice President: Syed Haider Abbas Secretary General: Tariq Zafar Joint / Deputy Secretary: Khalid Ali Treasurer: Abdul Ali Associate Secretary: Muhammad Iqbal Associate Secretary: Ali Imran Associate Secretary: Sheikh Muhammad Mohsin Javaid Anwar

Executive Members

Haider Khan Muhammad Awais Khan Esha Arooj Muhammad Imran Qureshi Sara Ali Imran Syed Yasir Abbas Raees Ahmed Khan Ehsan Ullah Khan

Individual Members