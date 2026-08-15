Usman, Saud stage Pakistan's come-from-behind win over PCC Select XI

Pakistan players walk off the field after bowling out PCC Select XI during the third session of the opening day of their three-day tour match at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on August 13, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

BECKENHAM: Ali Usman's five-wicket haul in the second innings, followed by Saud Shakeel's unbeaten century in the run chase, powered Pakistan to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Professional County Club (PCC) Select XI here at the Kent County Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The touring side made light work of their 262-run target as they chased it down in 57.1 overs for the loss of just three wickets.

Leading the way for the Green Shirts was Saud Shakeel, who oversaw the pursuit with an unbeaten century, after walking out to bat at No.3 following the dismissal of emerging opener Azan Awais, who mustered a 15-ball one.

Saud remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with an unbeaten 100 off 147 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and three sixes. He also shared a 127-run partnership with experienced opener Imam-ul-Haq, who contributed a half-century, making an 88-ball 80 with the help of 13 fours.

Besides them, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and middle-order batter Awais Zafar made handy contributions in Pakistan's successful run chase with 33 and 30 not out, respectively.

For PCC Select XI, Josh Hull, Manny Lumsden and Nathan Gilchrist could pick up a wicket apiece in the second innings.

Earlier, at the commencement of the third and final day of the tour game, the PCC Select XI resumed their second innings from 128/3, leading the touring side by 195 runs.

The home side, however, could add 66 more to their overnight score for the remaining seven wickets and were thus bowled out for a meagre 194 in 41.1 overs.

Falconer, who scripted a spirited start to their second innings with a half-century on the previous day, remained the top-scorer for the PCC Select XI with a run-a-ball 56, featuring 10 fours.

Besides him, fellow middle-order batter Saif Zaib and No.10 Manny Lumsden remained notable run-getters for the home side on the final day, scoring 24 each.

Ali Usman spearheaded Pakistan's bowling charge in the second innings as he picked up five wickets for just 42 runs in his 9.1 overs, followed by Ubaid Shah with two, while Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan and Mohammad Ali chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The dominant victory serves as a morale-booster for Pakistan ahead of their three-match away Test series against England, scheduled to commence on August 19.