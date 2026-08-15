Padikkal hits ton on return as India dominate opening day of first Sri Lanka Test

India's Devdutt Padikkal celebrates scoring his century on the first day of their first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on August 15, 2026. — BCCI

GALLE: Top-order batsman Devdutt Padikkal made a memorable comeback on Saturday, posting his maiden hundred as India finished the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka on 288/2 here at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Left-hander Padikkal reached 131 not out in a chanceless innings as India batted themselves into a strong position after electing to bat first in the country's 600th Test.

Padikkal was recalled to the side as a late injury replacement for Sai Sudharsan and made a strong claim to become India's long-term number three batsman.

He last played a Test in November 2024 but scored a hundred in a warm-up game in Colombo last week and carried that good form on to Galle.

The 26-year-old faced 178 balls by the end of the day, hitting 12 fours and a six.

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised Padikkal's performance.

"He was waiting for an opportunity and he's made most of it today," he told reporters after the day's play.

"The pitch offered different challenges. There was assistance for seamers after the rain but he showed lots of character."

Padikkal joined KL Rahul after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 following a mix-up, and they combined to put India in a strong position.

Padikkal was the first to reach his half-century, off 81 balls, while Rahul took 127 deliveries to record his 21st Test half-century.

They added 150 runs for the second wicket before Rahul was forced to retire on 77 due to cramps soon after tea.

Rahul, who hit nine fours and a six, is expected to resume his innings on day two.

Padikkal reached his hundred with a single off debutant spinner Keshara Nuwantha to mid-off.

Sri Lanka's fielding coach Jordon Gregory rued the lost chances.

"We were consistent with our areas for the most part of the game. The spinners in particular created some opportunities but didn't have much luck," he said.

"Credit to Padikkal in particular for the manner in which he batted. It was only his third Test and he looked solid."

Indian captain Shubman Gill, who struck two boundaries in an over by Asitha Fernando, was dismissed for 16 when he tried to loft Prabath Jayasuriya but couldn't clear mid-off.

Padikkal and Rishabh Pant saw India through to stumps, with the wicketkeeper-batsman stepping out to the spinners during his unbeaten 27-run knock that included three fours and a six.

Sri Lanka fielder Nishan Fernando had to leave the field after copping a nasty blow on his helmet as Rahul attempted a sweep shot in the morning session.

There were some concerns as the team physiotherapist conducted a concussion test on Fernando, who returned later to field in close.

Only 73 overs of the scheduled 90 were possible due to rain, and play will start 15 minutes early on Sunday to make up for lost time.

A sizeable crowd turned out as Galle hosted its landmark 50th Test, after Sri Lanka Cricket made entrance free for the public.

India have not lost a Test against Sri Lanka since 2015.