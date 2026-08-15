Iraola says Liverpool's Como double-header key test before new season

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola before the match at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on March 20, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool's double-header against Serie A side Como on Sunday will provide a valuable test ahead of the new Premier League season, Andoni Iraola said on Saturday.

Liverpool is not in great form, looking at the results of pre-season fixtures, as they lost to Leeds United and AS Monaco. The Reds will face Como twice on Sunday, with one match to be played behind closed doors before the second at Anfield.

Iraola said there were positives in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat by Monaco but acknowledged his side need improvement in their consistency ahead of the new season.

"The problem we had, as we had against Leeds in Chicago, was that we were not able to sustain our levels and that is something that can only happen with time and with a lot of hard work on the training ground," Iraola told the club's TV channel.

"I have spoken many times about the type of team I want to see on the pitch, about the intensity, the intent and the energy we are looking for, and while it is clear that there is still a lot of improvement to come, I believe that we are moving in the right direction."

Iraola provided an update on midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as well, saying the Argentina international had returned to training after the World Cup. With a full squad now available ahead of the new campaign, Iraola said it was up to the players to deliver consistent performances.

The Reds also strengthened their defensive options by roping in Uruguay international Ronald Araujo on a season-long loan from Barcelona last week, with Iraola welcoming the signing of his quality and experience.

"I am sure he will settle in quickly and have a positive impact on our squad," he said.

Liverpool will start their Premier League season at Newcastle United on August 23.