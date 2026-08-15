Greens ease past Blues to qualify for National Champions Cup final

Pakistan Greens' Faheem Ashraf (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their National Champions Cup match against Pakistan Blues at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on August 15, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

MULTAN: Mohammad Suleman's unbeaten century, followed by a collective bowling effort, led Pakistan Greens to a massive 192-run victory over Pakistan Blues in the fifth match of the National Champions Cup 2026 here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The victory, which marked the Greens' third consecutive win, propelled them into the final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on August 18, while the Blues slipped down to the third spot, with their fate now dependent on the outcome of the remaining league-stage fixture between Pakistan Whites and Pakistan Gold.

The Whites, placed second in the National Champions Cup standings, need to beat Gold to set up the final with the Greens, while their defeat would result in the Blues advancing to the summit clash.

Set to chase a daunting 303-run target, the Blues' batting unit faltered and could muster 110 before getting bowled out in 23.5 overs, and thus succumbed to their second defeat in the tournament.

Emerging all-rounder Arafat Minhas waged a lone battle for the Blues and remained their top-scorer with a gutsy 38 off 40 deliveries, while captain Sahibzada Farhan (19), Mohammad Faiq (18), Tayyab Tahir (14) and No.11 Mohammad Salman (10) were the others to amass double figures.

Faheem Ashraf spearheaded the Greens' bowling charge as he picked up three wickets for just 14 runs in his three overs, followed by Mohammad Hasnain and Salman Mirza with two each, while Mehran Mumtaz and skipper Shadab Khan chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Greens captain Shadab Khan's decision to bat first proved beneficial as his side piled up 302/6 in their 50 overs in their final league-stage match of the four-team tournament.

The Greens, however, got off to a shaky start to their innings as Arafat Minhas cleaned up his brother Sameer Minhas (17) in the 10th over with just 39 runs on the board.

Omair then shared a brief 29-run partnership for the third wicket with Saad Baig until eventually being dismissed by Mohammad Faiq in the 15th over and walked back after scoring 33 off 57 deliveries.

His dismissal paved the way for Suleman to walk out and bat at No.4, and the right-handed batter, alongside Baig, dominated the Blues' bowling attack in their monumental 135-run partnership.

Sufiyan Muqeem eventually broke the threatening partnership on the first delivery of the 36th over by getting Baig stumped, who remained a notable run-getter for the Greens with a 73-ball 77, featuring five fours and three sixes.

Suleman was then involved in another crucial partnership for the Greens when he put together 90 runs for the fourth wicket with Farhan Yousaf, who bolstered the side's total with a blistering half-century.

Yousaf made 51 off just 41 deliveries with the help of four fours and two sixes before being cleaned up by Hasan Ali in the penultimate over, during which the experienced pacer also sent back all-rounder Faheem Ashraf (one).

Meanwhile, Suleman eventually worked his way towards his second List A century in the final over and remained unbeaten with 101 off 103 deliveries, studded with eight fours and a six.

Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for the Blues as he bagged two wickets for 37 runs in his eight overs, while Ahmed Daniyal, Muqeem, Faiq and Arafat made one scalp apiece.