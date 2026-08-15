Josh Hazlewood achieves major landmark during first Test against Bangladesh

Australia's Josh Hazlewood (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the third day of their first Test against Bangladesh at the Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 15, 2026. — AFP

DARWIN: Experienced Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood on Saturday added another feather to his cap as he became only the ninth bowler from the country to take 300 wickets in men's Tests.

Hazlewood, who made his longest-format debut for Australia in December 2014, amassed the milestone during the first innings of their home Test series opener against Bangladesh, underway here at the Marrara Stadium until Monday.

The right-arm pacer entered the fixture with 295 Test scalps and returned encouraging figures of 6/89 in his 28 overs in some respite for Australia, who were rolled out for 198 on the opening day and later went on to concede a 228-run lead in the first innings as Bangladesh piled up 426 all out.

His 300th scalp in Test cricket came just after Lunch on Day 3 when he got Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz caught behind by Alex Carey.

He got his 301st when Number 11 Ebadot Hossain perished in a similar fashion for seven.

Consequently, Josh Hazlewood became only the ninth Australian bowler to achieve the milestone in the longest format, joining the likes of Shane Warne, Dennis Lillee, Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath, Mitchell Johnson and current teammates Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

Warne sits at the top of the list of Australian bowlers with the most wickets in Tests with 708 scalps, followed by Lyon with 568, while McGrath rounds up the Top Three with 563 dismissals to his name.

Most wickets for Australia in Tests