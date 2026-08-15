PSG sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona

An undated photo of PSG forward Ferran Torres. — PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have signed Spain's World Cup hero Ferran Torres from Barcelona on a contract until 2031, the two clubs confirmed on Saturday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but media reports suggest that PSG paid €50 million ($57.83 million) for the 26-year-old.

"I'm delighted to be beginning a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris St Germain," Torres said in a statement.

"I'd like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, (PSG's football advisor) Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join the team, which I hope to help win as many trophies as possible."

Ferran Torres, Spain’s World Cup-winning hero, arrives in the French capital after scoring an extra-time winner in the final of the extravaganza against Argentina in July.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce it has secured the services of Ferran Torres. The Spanish World Cup-winning forward has signed with the Club until 2031 and will wear the number 9 shirt,” PSG said in a statement on their website.

The forward appeared 49 times for Barca, scoring 21 goals and providing 3 assists across all competitions in their last campaign, as the club retained their LaLiga title.

Torres spent two years at Premier League side Manchester City before joining Barcelona in 2022.

The Spaniard has scored 25 goals in 65 appearances for his national team and will be reunited with Luis Enrique, having previously played under the current PSG manager during his time in charge of Spain.