PCB Chairman Naqvi has 'a surprise' for Multan fans amid National Champions Cup

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks at the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 curtain-raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam at Lahore Fort in Lahore on February 16, 2025. — ICC

MULTAN: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has shared that he has a surprise for the Multan fans at 10 PM on Saturday following the fifth match of the National Champions Cup 2026 between Pakistan Greens and Pakistan Blues, underway here at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Naqvi invited Multan fans to attend the aforementioned fixture with their friends and families, which features the likes of Sahibzada Farhan, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah.

"Hello, Multan! The National Championship Cup action is LIVE today and some of your favourite stars are taking the field," Naqvi wrote on the microblogging website before listing down the names of a handful of cricketers participating in the ongoing fixture of the four-team tournament.

"Come with your friends and family and enjoy a full day of thrilling cricket!"

The PCB Chairman then went on to reveal that they have a "surprise" for the Multan fans to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan.

"Multan, you will have a surprise at 10 pm today to celebrate Independence Day," Naqvi concluded.

Hello, Multan!



The National Championship Cup action is LIVE today and some of your favourite stars are taking the field



⭐ Sahibzada Farhan

⭐ Arafat Minhas

⭐ Hasan Ali

⭐ Sufiyan Muqeem

⭐ Fakhar Zaman

⭐ Shadab Khan

⭐ Faheem Ashraf

⭐ Naseem Shah



Come with your friends… — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) August 15, 2026

For the unversed, the ongoing National Champions Cup 2026 is a part of Pakistan's preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, and is also expected to play a key role in identifying and assessing talent ahead of the global event.

The competition features four teams – Pakistan Greens, Pakistan Whites, Pakistan Blues and Pakistan Gold – competing in a single round-robin format. The top two sides at the end of the league stage will qualify for the final, scheduled to be played here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on August 18.