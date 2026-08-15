Kevin Garnett’s No. 21 to be retired by Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Target Center on Jan 17, 2016. — Reuters

The Minnesota Timberwolves will retire Kevin Garnett’s iconic No. 21 jersey when they host the Boston Celtics on 28th February, the franchise announced on Friday.

The ceremony will mark the second time Garnett has had his jersey retired, following the Celtics’ decision to retire his No. 5 in March 2022.

The Timberwolves announced in December that they would honour the 15-time All-Star after he reunited with the franchise as a team ambassador.

Garnett returned to Target Center in April for Minnesota’s final game of the 2025-26 regular season.

Garnett says retiring No. 21 in Minnesota is not an ending, but the beginning of a new chapter dedicated to his legacy and connection with the Timberwolves.

“Minnesota is home. That's never changed. This is where it all started for me, so seeing No. 21 go up in Target Center and sharing that moment with the fans, my family, teammates, coaches, and everyone who's been part of this journey means everything,” Garnett said.

“But I don't see this as the end - I see it as a new beginning. Retiring the jersey is just the start of the next chapter in Minnesota, about building something that lives beyond the game. ... I can't wait to be back in that building, feel that energy, and celebrate it with everybody. Let's get it.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Hall of Famer led Minnesota to eight consecutive playoff appearances from 1996-97 to 2003-04 and remains one of the most influential players in franchise history.