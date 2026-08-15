Venus Williams’ singles struggles continue with Cincinnati Open defeat

An undated picture of Venus Williams. — Reuters

MASON: Venus Williams’ difficult run in singles continued as the seven-time Grand Slam champion suffered a 6-2, 6-2 defeat to Emiliana Arango in the first round of the Cincinnati Open here at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Friday.

Williams received a wild-card entry for the WTA 1000 tournament but was unable to end her 13-match losing streak.

Her last singles victory came in Washington last year, when she defeated Peyton Stearns.

Arango, a 25-year-old Colombian qualifier ranked 95th in the world, needed just one hour and five minutes to secure victory.

Williams was broken in the opening game and struggled to recover, with Arango converting four of her five break-point opportunities.

The Colombian also won 71% of points behind her first serve, while Williams managed just 41%.

Williams acknowledged that she had been able to control points but lacked consistency when attempting to finish them.

“At all times I was really controlling the point, but unfortunately didn't finish it the way I wanted to,” she said. “The encouraging part is that I'm controlling the shots, but I have to just get a little more consistent on that last part.”

Arango will face defending champion and No. 7 seed Iga Swiatek in the second round.

Williams will remain in Cincinnati to partner sister Serena in doubles. The sisters, who last played together at the 2022 US Open, received a wild card and will face Marta Kostyuk and Stearns in the opening round on Sunday.

She is also scheduled to play mixed doubles at the US Open later this month alongside Alexander Bublik.