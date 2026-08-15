Cristian Romero joins Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur

An undated picture of Argentina international Cristian Romero. — Atletico Madrid Official

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Argentina international Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur, with the defender signing a contract with the Spanish club until 30th June 2031.

The 28-year-old becomes Atletico’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window, with head coach Diego Simeone identifying Romero as a key target to strengthen his defensive options.

The transfer is reportedly worth around €40 million, with Tottenham set to receive €33m upfront and a further €7m in potential add-ons.

Romero leaves north London after five seasons, during which he made 156 appearances for Tottenham and also served as club captain.

Despite occasionally attracting controversy and several suspensions, the Argentine played a crucial role in one of the club’s most significant achievements in recent years.

He was named Player of the Match after an impressive display in Tottenham’s 2025 Europa League final victory over Manchester United, helping the club end a 17-year wait for a major trophy.

Welcome, Cristian ‘Cuti’ Romero! 🔴⚪



Agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of the Argentine international defender, who signs for our club until 2031.



➡️ https://t.co/fglig2tNrL pic.twitter.com/O6UxFJHbIm — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 15, 2026

Atletico officially welcomed the defender, posting: “Welcome, Cristian ‘Cuti’ Romero! 🔴⚪ Agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of the Argentine international defender, who signs for our club until 2031.”

Romero said farewell to Tottenham supporters on Friday, reflecting on his time at the club.

“Today, I say goodbye to a place that, for five seasons, was much more than a club,” Romero wrote on Instagram.

“It was my home, my challenge and the place where my family and I built such an important part of our lives.”

“When I arrived, I had a clear dream: to leave my name in this club’s history. I knew the only way was through hard work, sacrifice and achieving something that had seemed so difficult for so long: lifting a trophy again. And we did it,” he added.

“The journey wasn’t perfect, but I don’t want that to define my goodbye. I choose to remember the happy moments, the lessons, the people who stood by me and, above all, the love I received during these five years.”