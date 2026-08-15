Finlay Tarling dies aged 19 after Volta a Portugal crash

An undated picture of British cyclist Finlay Tarling. — X/ @NSNCyclingTeam

British cyclist Finlay Tarling has died aged 19 after being involved in a collision during the eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal.

Tarling, the younger brother of Netcompany-Ineos rider Josh Tarling, was competing for NSN Development Team when the incident occurred on Friday’s 166.8km route from Melgaco to Fafe.

Major Tiago Machado of Portugal’s National Republican Guard confirmed there had been “a collision between the cyclist and a light goods vehicle”, with an investigation now under way.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal today,” NSN said.

“Fin was a much loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Fin's parents Michael and Dawn, his brother Josh, and everyone who was lucky enough to call Fin a friend.”

Race organisers and the Portuguese Cycling Federation also offered their most heartfelt condolences, while racing was stopped and the scheduled podium ceremony cancelled as a mark of respect and mourning.

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: “All of us at British Cycling are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal.

“Fin was a talented rider with a fantastic future ahead of him, a loyal teammate and an all-round brilliant young man.”

The UCI described his death as tragic, while Welsh Cycling said it was absolutely devastated.

Tarling had represented Great Britain on road and track and appeared to be following his brother as a time-trial specialist.

He finished third in the under-23 men’s individual time trial at the British Championships in June.