Ciro Immobile announces retirement from professional football at 36

An undated picture of Italy’s Euro 2020-winning side Ciro Immobile. — Instagram/ ciroimmobile17

A member of Italy’s Euro 2020-winning side, Ciro Immobile has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36, with the striker confirming his decision in a video published on Friday.

Immobile said he was retiring because he no longer felt able to give his best and wanted to devote more time to his family.

“It’s a very difficult moment for me because it’s the end of one of the greatest periods of my life. I loved this job with all my heart, but I want to be honest with myself about the current situation,” he explained.

“If I can no longer keep pushing when I’m in pain, when I’m training, if I can’t give my best, it’s hard,” he added.

“It’s not an easy decision because you are incredible guys, a great family… but for me it’s time to spend time with my family. They followed me everywhere, I needed them for 17 years, and today they need me.”

Immobile finished his career with 350 goals in 656 appearances across a number of clubs. His most prolific spell came at Lazio, where he scored 207 goals in 340 matches between 2016 and 2024, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer.

He also played for Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Besiktas during his career.

At international level, Immobile earned 57 caps for Italy and was part of the side that won Euro 2020, beating England on penalties at Wembley.

Following a serious thigh injury, Immobile moved to Paris FC, where he made only limited appearances and scored twice in the league before bringing his professional career to an end.