Former New York Mets player Butch Huskey dies at 54

An undated picture of Former New York Mets player Butch Huskey. — X

Former New York Mets player Butch Huskey has died at the age of 54, the team announced on Friday.

The Mets confirmed Huskey’s passing before their game against the Washington Nationals, with interim manager Andy Green paying tribute to the former fan favourite.

"It's a solemn day with the passing of Butch Huskey this morning," Green said.

"I want to send prayers and thoughts to his family. I know all of our Mets family is thinking of him and the people who love him."

We are saddened to learn about the passing of former Met Butch Huskey. pic.twitter.com/e5TygxYdcz — New York Mets (@Mets) August 14, 2026

Huskey spent parts of five seasons with the Mets between 1993 and 1998, becoming a popular figure among supporters. His best season came in 1997, when he batted .287 with 24 home runs and 81 RBIs.

He hit 55 home runs and drove in 214 runs across 414 games for New York. Huskey later played for the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox during the 1999 season before finishing his Major League Baseball career with the Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies in 2000.

Huskey was also among the final players to regularly wear the iconic No. 42 following MLB's retirement of the number in 1997 to honour Jackie Robinson.

Players already wearing the number were allowed to continue using it.

"To be able to sit back and see video every now and then of myself with the No. 42 on is still a special place," Huskey said.

He was the next-to-last Mets player to wear No. 42, with Mo Vaughn the last in 2002-03.

Huskey finished his career with a .267 batting average, 86 home runs and 336 RBIs in 642 games.