Ange Postecoglou welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo back ahead of Al Nassr opener

An undated picture of Cristiano Ronaldo. — X/ @AlNassrFC_EN

Ange Postecoglou has welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo back to training as the Al Nassr forward prepares for the club’s opening Saudi Pro League fixture against Al Fateh on Saturday.

The reigning champions begin their title defence with Postecoglou taking charge of his first competitive match since replacing Jorge Jesus as manager in July.

Ronaldo returned to training this week following his wedding to Georgina Rodriguez, providing a major boost for the new manager. Asked whether the Portugal captain could feature against Al Fateh, Postecoglou said: “Ronaldo is always ready.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner returned sporting a new haircut as he prepares to enter his 25th senior season.

Welcoming him back in a video, Postecoglou said: “Welcome Cris and congratulations; blessings to you and your family mate.”

The captain is back. The message is clear 💛

Coach Ange: “The league starts today” 🟡 pic.twitter.com/I8BLGWgPIo — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 13, 2026

Ronaldo will be targeting another prolific campaign as he continues his pursuit of 1,000 career goals. He currently has 976 goals for club and country across 1,326 appearances.

The forward scored 28 goals in the Saudi Pro League last season, finishing third in the division’s scoring charts as Al Nassr secured the title by two points ahead of Al Hilal.

Postecoglou believes his squad is well prepared for the new campaign but is aware of the challenges ahead.

“My role is to deal with the players currently here, and they are all present in the team,” he said. “The competition between them is good, and everyone is putting in good performances.”

“When we spoke about the challenges, we were aware that there were different circumstances and challenges, but whatever the circumstances, we have to deal with them and prepare well.”