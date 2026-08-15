Inter Miami boss backs Lionel Messi’s privacy

Inter Miami CF offense Leo Messi (right) passes the ball as León midfielder Jesus Lara (left) defends during the second half of the Leagues Cup Phase One match at Nu Stadium. on Aug 12, 2026. — Reuters

Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos has urged respect for Lionel Messi’s privacy on Friday as the Argentina captain continues his return to football following the death of his father, Jorge Messi.

Jorge Messi died aged 68 on August 8th at a hospital in Rosario, Argentina. Lionel Messi travelled to the city on Saturday and was reportedly present at a private memorial service before returning to Miami.

The forward subsequently rejoined Inter Miami and came off the bench at half-time during Wednesday’s Leagues Cup match against Club León, playing the second half.

Messi received a standing ovation from the crowd as he entered the pitch.

Hoyos stressed that Messi needs time and space to deal with his loss.

“I think everything needs to unfold gradually; there is deep pain involved, and this isn't something that changes overnight,” Hoyos said.

“So, I believe silence is the best approach, silence, tranquility, and peace, allowing him to find his own moments. We need to stand by him, sharing in that silence.”

The manager also praised Messi’s character and commitment to the team, saying: “There are no words. I can't find a label for his worth as a person. We aren't talking about his value as a player, but his worth as a wonderful human being with a huge heart.”

Messi trained with his team-mates on Friday ahead of Saturday’s MLS meeting with Nashville SC. Hoyos again emphasised the importance of respecting the captain’s personal boundaries.

“There are things that are deeply private,” he said. “That's why I mention silence; it's something many people don't value.”

Miami will travel to face Philadelphia Union next Wednesday after their match against Nashville.