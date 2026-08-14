San Francisco Giants to host 2028 MLB All-Star Game

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) walks to the dugout after in a match against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park in California on August 9, 2026. — Reuters

The San Francisco Giants will host the 2028 All-Star Game at Oracle Park, Major League Baseball announced Friday.

The 98th Midsummer Classic will be the first held at the 42,000-seat Bay Area ballpark since 2007.

"With its passionate fanbase, world-class ballpark, and rich baseball history, San Francisco will be an outstanding host for All-Star Week, which culminates in one of Major League Baseball's best traditions, the Midsummer Classic," commissioner Rob Manfred said in a news release. "We look forward to bringing the excitement of All-Star Week and the celebration of baseball to the Bay Area."

This will be the fourth time the Giants have hosted the All-Star Game, including contests at Candlestick Park in 1961 and 1984.

In the 2007 showcase at Oracle Park, Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki hit the first inside-the-park home run in All-Star history and was named MVP of the American League's 5-4 win. It was the 14th and final All-Star Game for Giants slugger Barry Bonds, whose godfather and fellow franchise icon Willie Mays was honored before the game.

"The San Francisco Giants are incredibly honored to host the 2028 MLB All-Star Game at Oracle Park," team president and CEO Larry Baer said in a release. "We're thrilled to welcome the baseball world to San Francisco and showcase our city, our organization, and our incredible fans. We're grateful to Major League Baseball for this opportunity and look forward to creating an unforgettable All-Star experience for fans from San Francisco and around the world."

The 2027 All-Star Game will take place at historic Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, next July 13