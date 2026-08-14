Liverpool owners land new investment from Bezos-backed consortium

This collage of photos shows Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (left) and Liverpool flag. — Reuters

A consortium that includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reached a definitive agreement to acquire a minority stake in Liverpool, the Premier League club's owners Fenway Sports Group said on Friday.

According to British media, the stake is about one-third and the deal was worth more than £1.5 billion, which values the club at over £5 billion ($7 billion).

FSG, which bought Liverpool in 2010 for £300 million, will retain operational control of the club and continue to hold a majority stake.

The consortium, named 1892 Holdings, is led by former Queens Park Rangers chairman Amit Bhatia and also includes the Mittal Family Trusts, EE Capital and the K5 Sports fund, where Bezos is the lead investor.

The consortium, named 1892 Holdings, is being led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal and a former shareholder in Queens Park Rangers, a second-tier English club.

Mittal Family Trusts, EE Capital and the K5 Sports fund, where Bezos is the lead investor, are also part of the consortium.

"As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special," FSG president Mike Gordon said in a statement.

"Their experience and perspective will complement the strong foundation already in place, and we look forward toworking together."

Bhatia is set to become Liverpool’s new vice chairman and join the expanded board along with Elaine Saverin from EE Capital and Bryan Baum from K5 Sports. Bezos will not have a seat on the board, according to Reuters.

"To be welcomed as a partner in a club of this stature is a huge privilege," Bhatia said.

"We are making this investment because we believe deeply in Liverpool and its leadership, and we look forward to supporting the club's continued success for years to come.”

Liverpool, who won the English top flight in 2025, are entering a period of transition after the departure of manager Arne Slot and key forward Mohamed Salah.

The Reds, who have been English champions a joint-record 20 times, ended last season fifth in the Premier League. They will start the new campaign at Newcastle United on August 23.