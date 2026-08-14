PCC Select XI take control of tour game against injury-hit Pakistan

PCC Select XI players celebrate during the second day of their practice match against Pakistan at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on August 14, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

BECKENHAM: Shoaib Bashir's four-wicket haul, followed by Caleb Falconer's half-century, helped Professional County Club (PCC) Select XI stretch their second-innings lead against Pakistan on the second day of the three-day practice match here at the Kent County Cricket Ground on Friday.

At the stumps on Day 2, the PCC Select XI were well-placed at 128/3, leading the touring side by 195 runs, with the middle-order duo of Falconer and Saif Zaib unbeaten on 52 and 24, respectively.

The PCC Select XI, however, got off to a disappointing start to their innings as they lost both their openers Emilio Gay (zero) and captain Tom Haines (12) early with just 31 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Falconer joined wicketkeeper batter James Rew in the middle, and the duo forced a decent recovery by putting together a 67-run partnership, which culminated with the latter's dismissal off Salman Ali Agha.

The wicketkeeper batter remained a notable run-getter for the PCC Select XI in the second innings, making a 43-ball 40 with the help of six fours.

Falconer was then joined by Zaib in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to ensure the home side did not sustain further setbacks by knitting an unbeaten 30-run partnership, which saw the former bring up his second consecutive half-century.

For Pakistan, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali and Agha have thus far been able to pick up a wicket apiece in the second innings.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan resumed their first innings from 44/0 through openers Azan Awais and Imam-ul-Haq in response to PCC Select XI's 305 all out, and managed to add 194 more to their overnight score before getting all out in 71.2 overs.

In-form Abdullah Shafique remained the top-scorer for Pakistan in the first innings with a half-century, making 61 off 132 deliveries with the help of nine fours and a six.

Besides him, experienced opener Imam (37) and middle-order batter Saud Shakeel (30) made notable contributions for Pakistan, who were earlier jolted by the retired-hurt dismissal of their captain Babar Azam (five).

Bashir spearheaded PCC Select XI's bowling charge in the first innings, taking four wickets for 76 runs in 20.2 overs, followed by Manny Lumsden and Zaib with two each, while Matthew Fisher chipped in with one scalp.