Qatar challenges AFC as rift over FIFA future erupts

An undated picture of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. — Reuters

A growing rift within Asian football over FIFA’s future has erupted into the open with Qatar challenging the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) over its decision to join UEFA and CONCACAF in criticising FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Qatar Football Association President Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani wrote a letter to AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa in which he said that neither he nor the QFA had been consulted before the three confederations issued an open letter on Monday claiming to speak on behalf of their members.

Infantino, who is seeking another term as FIFA president next year, has faced open revolt after UEFA, the AFC and CONCACAF attacked his conduct and called for him to quit and called for him to quit over his failed plan to attract private investment into FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

"A collective view must first be ascertained; it cannot be presumed, and it cannot be brought into existence by declaration," Al-Thani, an AFC Executive Committee member and FIFA Council member, wrote in the letter seen by Reuters.

Qatar FA chief asked the AFC to clarify what consultation had taken place and on what grounds it believed it was authorised to speak collectively for its 47 member associations.

The AFC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The intervention highlights divisions within the AFC at a critical stage in the battle over Infantino's leadership.

In his letter to the AFC president, Al-Thani said, "neither the QFA, nor I personally ... was consulted, whether formally or informally, prior to the issuance of the statement.

"No advance notice was given, no draft was circulated, and no opportunity was afforded to comment on, or contribute to, its content before it was released publicly in AFC's name and on behalf of AFC's members."

The challenge comes after six Arab federations, including Qatar and 2030 World Cup co-host Morocco, backed FIFA President Infantino on Thursday, as the world’s football governing body is in crisis following a failed private investment plan.

Four of the six signatories are also FIFA Council members: Al Thani, Abo Rida, Morocco's Fouzi Lekjaa and Mauritania's football chief Ahmed Yahya.

"We deeply appreciate Mr Infantino's sustained efforts to advance football globally, expand opportunities across all regions and strengthen the game's role in bringing people and communities together," they had said.

FIFA’s plan to sell a roughly 20% stake in a new entity overseeing competitions including the World Cup to unlock up to $4.2 billion from private investors ended in retreat after fierce resistance from stakeholders.