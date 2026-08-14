Tanzid Hasan Tamim terms history-making century 'very special'

Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan Tamim celebrates scoring his century on the second day of their first Test against Australia at the Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 14, 2026. — AFP

Tanzid Hasan Tamim wasn't able to describe his emotions after he became the first Bangladeshi to score a Test century in Australia on Friday.

Tanzid scored a magnificent 101 to put his country firmly in charge at the end of the second day of the opening Test match in Darwin.

At stumps Bangladesh were 351-6, a lead of 153 runs with four wickets in hand.

Playing in only his second Test match after making his name in white-ball cricket, Tanzid showed incredible maturity to see off the formidable Australian pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

He brought up his maiden Test ton with a push through mid-off off spinner Nathan Lyon midway through the second session.

"I can't describe it in words, but it was very special for me," the 25-year-old opener said.

"I love to play in these conditions, the pitch is getting better and better."

Tanzid took 188 balls to reach triple figures, hitting eight fours and a massive six off Lyon.

He perished soon after, trying to hit Lyon out of the ground but only finding Starc at deep mid-off.

His century saw him set the record for the highest individual Test score by a Bangladeshi batter in Australia.

Shanto currently holds the second-highest score by a Bangladesh batter in Australia after his 84 in the ongoing Darwin Test, while Hannan Sarkar has dropped to third with his 76 against Australia in Cairns in July 2003.

Highest individual Test scores by Bangladesh batters in Australia:

Tanzid Hasan – 101 in Darwin, 2026 Najmul Hossain Shanto – 84 in Darwin, 2026 Hannan Sarkar – 76 in Cairns, 2003 Habibul Bashar – 54 in Cairns, 2003 Mominul Haque – 49 in Darwin, 2026 Habibul Bashar – 46 in Cairns, 2003 Sanwar Hossain – 46 in Cairns, 2003 Khaled Mashud – 44 in Cairns, 2003 Mehidy Hasan Miraz – 32* in Darwin, 2026 Hannan Sarkar – 35 in Darwin, 2003

Meanwhile, the visitors will resume their innings on day three with Mehidy Hasan Miraz unbeaten on 32 off 73 balls, including three boundaries, while Hasan Mahmud is not out on 13 off 76 deliveries, having struck two fours.