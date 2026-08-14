Babar Azam 'advised to take rest' from tour game remainder

Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during their training session at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 6, 2026. — X/TheRealPCB

BECKENHAM: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been advised to take rest from their ongoing three-day tour match against Professional County Club (PCC) Select XI, underway here at the Kent County Cricket Ground until Saturday.

Babar was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the finger during the second day of the aforementioned fixture.

The incident occurred on the final delivery of the 39th over when pacer Manny Lumsden bowled a sharp delivery that struck Babar on the finger. He immediately appeared to be in pain, dropped his bat and received attention from the medical staff before walking off the field after scoring five runs from 17 deliveries.

The blow marks the second time in a month that Babar has been struck on the hand, following a similar incident during Pakistan's Test series against the West Indies.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared that the star batter, as a precautionary measure, has been advised by its medical team to miss the remainder of the practice game, which precedes their three-match away series against England, slated to commence on August 19.

"Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam while batting during the second day of the ongoing three-day practice match at Kent County Cricket Club was struck on the right hand by a ball," the PCB said in a statement.

"Following an assessment by the team doctor and taking precautionary measures, Babar has been advised to take rest from the remainder of the practice match," it added.

The cricket board further shared that the Pakistan captain will partake in their practice session, scheduled to be held at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds on August 17.