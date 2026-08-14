Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Women's T20 Asia Cup and Asian Games

India's Jemimah Rodrigues watches the ball after playing a shot during their first T20I against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban on April 17, 2026. — BCCI

MUMBAI: Experienced middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 and the Asian Games due to an injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Friday.

According to the BCCI, the 25-year-old suffered a right hamstring injury while representing Southern Braves during their August 3 The Hundred women's competition fixture against Welsh Fire at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Rodrigues was consequently assessed by the BCCI medical team at its Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, which confirmed a high-grade tear, ruling her out of the Women's T20 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this month and the Asian Games in Japan next month.

"Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England. The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Consequently, she has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women's Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan," it added.

As a result, Rodrigues has been replaced by Pratika Rawal in the India squad for the Women's T20 Asia Cup, with the opening batter earning her maiden T20I call-up. Meanwhile, the middle-order batter's replacement for the Asian Games is yet to be named.

"The Women's Selection Committee has named Pratika Rawal as Jemimah's replacement for the Asia Cup," the BCCI confirmed.

Former champions India, slotted in Group A of the eight-team continental tournament, will start their campaign on August 30 by locking horns with Thailand before taking on Hong Kong, China on September 3, while their final group-stage fixture is scheduled against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 5.

Updated India squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, N Shree Charani and Nandani Sharma.