Mohammad Nawaz ruled out of National Champions Cup

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz looks on during their training session at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 6, 2026. — ICC

LAHORE: All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the ongoing National Champions Cup 2026, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.

According to the cricket board, the 32-year-old, who was part of the Pakistan Gold squad for the four-team tournament, injured his right middle finger while fielding during their August 12 fixture against Pakistan Blues at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Although, Nawaz managed to complete his full quota of 10 overs in the aforementioned fixture, he was taken for scans the following day, which confirmed a fracture, and thus, the all-rounder will be out of action for a minimum of three days.

"Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the [National Champions Cup] after sustaining an injury to his right middle finger, it was confirmed on Friday," the PCB said in a press release.

"Nawaz was taken for scans on Thursday, 13 August, which confirmed a fracture to the finger, ruling him out of action for a minimum of three weeks.

"He picked up the injury while fielding for his team [Pakistan Gold] in their 12 August fixture against [Pakistan Blues]. He did complete his quota of 10 overs in the game which, Gold lost by six wickets at the Multan Cricket Stadium."

The PCB further shared that the all-rounder, after two weeks, will report to its Sports and Exercise Medicine Department to begin conditioning and progress through the required Return-to-Play (RTP) protocols under the supervision of its medical team.

For the unversed, the August 12 fixture against Pakistan Blues remained Nawaz's solitary appearance in the National Champions Cup 2026, during which he managed eight runs with the bat and went wicketless as he conceded 44 runs in his 10 overs.