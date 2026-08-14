Babar Azam retired hurt after being struck on hand during warm-up match

Pakistan's Babar Azam walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the fourth day of the first Test against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 10, 2024. — AFP

BECKENHAM: Pakistan captain Babar Azam was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the finger during day two of their three-day warm-up match against the Professional County Club (PCC) Select XI at the Kent County Cricket Ground on Friday.

The incident occurred on the final delivery of the 39th over when pacer Manny Lumsden bowled a sharp delivery that struck Babar on the finger.

The Pakistan skipper immediately appeared to be in pain, dropped his bat and received attention from the medical staff. He subsequently walked off the field after scoring five runs from 17 deliveries.

The blow marks the second time in a month that Babar has been struck on the hand, following a similar incident during Pakistan's Test series against the West Indies.

When this news was filed, Pakistan had reached 127-2 in 44 overs in reply to PCC Select XI's first-innings total of 305, with Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel at the crease.

Azan Awais and Imam-ul-Haq were the two Pakistan batters dismissed. Azan scored 15 off 66 deliveries, including three boundaries, while Imam contributed 37 off 71 balls, with five fours.

Earlier, PCC Select XI captain Tom Haines won the toss and elected to bat first. His decision paid dividends as the hosts posted a formidable 305 all out in 69.5 overs.

Pakistan made an excellent start with the ball as Mohammad Abbas dismissed Emilio Gay for a duck and James Rew for four inside the first seven overs, leaving PCC Select XI at 37 runs for two wickets.

Haines then steadied the innings and counter-attacked, scoring a brisk 51 off just 35 deliveries, including 12 fours, before Mohammad Ali dismissed him in the 12th over.

Caleb Falconer and Saif Zaib subsequently took charge, adding 110 runs for the fourth wicket to lay the foundation for a substantial total.

Zaib top-scored with 65 off 69 balls, hitting 12 fours, while Falconer made 59 off 89 deliveries, including nine boundaries.

PCC Select XI then lost three wickets in quick succession to slip to 227-8, but Matthew Fisher launched a counter-attacking innings from No. 10.

Fisher frustrated Pakistan's bowlers with an unbeaten 62 off 53 deliveries, including a number of attacking strokes, to help PCC Select XI cross the 300-run mark.

Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Abbas led Pakistan's bowling attack with three wickets apiece, while Khurram Shahzad claimed two. Aamir Jamal and Ali Usman took one wicket each.