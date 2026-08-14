Prichard Colon dies at 33, 11 years after suffering brain injury in fight

This collage of photos shows former professional boxer Prichard Colon. — Facebook

Former professional boxer Prichard Colon, who suffered a severe brain injury 11 years ago during a fight, has died aged 33, his father Richard confirmed on social media.

After a fight with Terrell Williams in 2015, Colon collapsed in his changing room; he complained about repeated punches to the back of his head, and due to that blow, he remained in a coma for 221 days.

The Puerto Rican suffered a brain haemorrhage and was placed in a coma after having surgery to reduce brain swelling.

Prichard Colon spent the rest of his life in a vegetative state - unable to walk or speak and required round-the-clock care.

"Good morning, my people. I regret to inform you of the departure of my son Prichard from this earthly world," Richard Colon wrote on Facebook.

"Now he is in a better world. I did everything possible to fulfil his wish, his dream of bringing him on vacation to Puerto Rico as he so desired, but it couldn't be done.

"Thank you for so many years of love and prayers. As much as you can, please keep us in your prayers."

Colon had a 16-0 record, with 13 wins by knockout, before a match against Williams in Fairfax, Virginia.

During the light-middleweight fight, Colon was struck in the back of the head several times and Williams was deducted a point for illegal blows.

Colon was deducted two points for a low blow later and was knocked down in the ninth. Believing the contest was over, his corner removed his gloves, resulting in his disqualification.

His parents filed a lawsuit against the ringside doctor and the promoters of the fight, seeking more than $50m (£37m) in damages.

That lawsuit remains unsettled.