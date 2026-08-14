Pakistan’s Ahsan Raza named among officials for Sri Lanka-India Tests

Umpire Ahsan Raza signals a no-ball after a delivery from Ben Stokes (not pictured) during day four of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 1, 2023, in London, England. — AFP

GALLE: Pakistan’s ICC Elite Panel umpire Ahsan Raza has been named among the match officials for the upcoming two-match Test series between hosts Sri Lanka and India, which begins on August 15 at the Galle International Stadium and runs until August 19.

The six-member match officials’ panel comprises Andy Pycroft, who will serve as the match referee, while the umpiring panel consists of Ahsan Raza, Sharfuddoula Saikat, ICC Elite Panel umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and ICC International Panel umpire Prageeth Rambukwella.

Raza is one of Pakistan’s most accomplished umpires and ranks fourth among Pakistani umpires for the most Tests officiated in the red-ball format, having stood in 28 matches. Aleem Dar leads the all-time list worldwide, having officiated in 145 Tests as an umpire.

Meanwhile, the second and final Test will be played from August 23 to 27 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground (SSC) in Colombo.

The series marks India’s first Test tour of Sri Lanka since 2017, when Virat Kohli’s side completed a 3-0 series whitewash.

India and Sri Lanka have faced each other 46 times in Test cricket, with India winning 22 matches and Sri Lanka recording seven victories. The remaining 17 encounters ended in draws.

The series presents Sri Lanka with an opportunity to end their losing run against India.

India have won the last 11 Tests between the two sides and are currently on a three-series winning streak. Sri Lanka last won a Test series against India in 2008, when India toured the island nation.

Squads

Sri Lanka (for first Test): Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Lahiru Udana, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis (vc), Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

India: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Devdutt Padikkal and Saransh Jain.