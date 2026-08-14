'They'll be nervous': Ricky Ponting predicts pressure-filled days for Australia

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting pictured during day one of the fourth Test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on July 23, 2025. — AFP

DARWIN: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes the hosts’ dressing room will be a 'nervous' place after Bangladesh strengthened their grip on the historic first Test at Marrara Stadium on Friday.

The Test has not gone according to Australia’s plans, with Bangladesh extending their lead beyond 150 runs and putting themselves in a commanding position heading into the third day.

Ponting said the pressure would now be firmly on Australia’s batters when they return to the crease.

“Right now they are right behind the eight ball and there’s probably no bigger moment in some of their careers than what’s coming up in the next few days,” Ponting said on Channel Seven.

“They’ll be nervous, and those nerves will start to eat away. They’re a long way behind in the Test match, and we’re going to get a really good understanding of the mindset and the quality and skill of this Australian batting order, as early as tomorrow morning.”

Australia were outplayed for a second consecutive day as Bangladesh moved closer to what would be one of the biggest upsets in their Test history.

On the opening day of Darwin’s historic return to Test cricket, Australia were undone by Hasan Mahmud, who claimed six wickets. On Friday, it was Tanzid Hasan who compounded the hosts’ problems with a superb century.

Playing only his second Test, the 25-year-old opener put aside his aggressive white-ball approach and produced a patient innings that lasted more than five hours.

Tanzid struck eight fours and a six in his 197-ball knock before Mitchell Starc ended his innings.

Bangladesh finished the day on 351 for six, holding a 153-run lead — their second-highest total in 13 Test innings against Australia.

Hasan Mahmud was unbeaten on 13, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz was 32 not out, with the pair set to resume on Saturday on an increasingly easy-paced Marrara pitch.

Tanzid’s maiden Test century was the centrepiece of another dominant day for Bangladesh, but their strong position was built through a series of crucial partnerships rather than one individual contribution.

Tanzid shared a 102-run second-wicket stand with Mominul Haque before adding 93 with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for the third wicket.

Shanto then combined with Mushfiqur Rahim for a 66-run partnership to keep Australia under pressure.

The hosts fought back with the second new ball, with their three frontline quicks taking a wicket each in the space of 4.5 overs.

Steven Smith took all three catches at second slip, moving level with England’s Joe Root for the most Test catches by a non-wicketkeeper.

However, Bangladesh refused to surrender their advantage.

Mehidy and Hasan Mahmud negotiated 24.3 overs together, adding an unbeaten 43 runs for the seventh wicket to take Bangladesh to stumps at 351 for six.

With Bangladesh 153 runs ahead and the pitch appearing increasingly favourable for batting, Ponting believes the next phase of the Test will provide a major test of Australia’s character and the quality of their batting order.

The hosts now face a daunting task on Saturday, with Bangladesh firmly in control and within sight of securing a historic advantage in Darwin.