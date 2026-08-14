Trophy for Sri Lanka-India Test series unveiled

Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva (left) and India captain Shubman Gill pose with the Test series trophy at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on August 14, 2026. — SLC

GALLE: The trophy for the upcoming two-match Test series between hosts Sri Lanka and India has been unveiled ahead of the opening match, which begins on August 15 at the Galle International Stadium and runs until August 19.

The trophy is a large silver-and-gold cup featuring a broad, ornate bowl, decorative handles and red ribbons hanging from both sides.

It is mounted on a black-and-silver base and displayed on a white pedestal bearing the inscription ‘Sri Lanka vs India Test Series 2026’.

Dhananjaya de Silva will captain Sri Lanka, with Kamindu Mendis serving as his deputy.

The series marks India’s first Test tour of Sri Lanka since 2017, when Virat Kohli’s side completed a 3-0 series whitewash.

India and Sri Lanka have faced each other 46 times in Test cricket, with India winning 22 matches and Sri Lanka recording seven victories. The remaining 17 encounters ended in draws.

The second and final Test will be played from August 23 to 27 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground (SSC) in Colombo.

The series presents Sri Lanka with an opportunity to end their losing run against India.

India have won the last 11 Tests between the two sides and are currently on a three-series winning streak. Sri Lanka last won a Test series against India in 2008, when India toured the island nation.

Squads

Sri Lanka (for first Test): Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Lahiru Udana, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis (vc), Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

India: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Devdutt Padikkal and Saransh Jain.