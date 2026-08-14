Jude Bellingham calls working with Jose Mourinho ‘a dream’

An undated picture of England midfielder Jude Bellingham. — X/ @bellinghamjude

Jude Bellingham defined working with Jose Mourinho as ‘a dream’ as Real Madrid prepare for the new LaLiga season under their returning head coach.

The England midfielder is entering his fourth campaign at the Spanish giants after making a spectacular start to life in Madrid by helping the club win the LaLiga and Champions League double in his debut season.

However, Madrid have gone without a major trophy in the following two campaigns, prompting Mourinho’s return for a second spell in charge after a disappointing previous season under Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.

Bellingham says he is excited to work with Mourinho, describing the chance to be coached by him as a dream.

“I feel like I already have a relationship with Mourinho,” Bellingham said.

“It's a dream for me to work with a coach like Mourinho. I've only had one chance to see him, but I'm very excited to see what he's like.”

Bellingham was the final Madrid player to report for pre-season training after representing England at the World Cup, where he scored seven goals as his side reached the semi-finals before losing to Argentina.

He added that he is embracing the intense training in the heat, enjoying the physical challenge and hard work.

“I've been running a lot in the heat, playing a lot of football with my teammates,” he said.

“It's tough, but it's good as well, to enjoy it, this suffering! I really like this kind of hard work.”

Madrid finished second in LaLiga last season, eight points behind Barcelona, and were eliminated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.