WATCH: Pakistan cricket team celebrate Independence Day in Beckenham

The collage features Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan (left) and Test captain Babar Azam. — PCB

BECKENHAM: Pakistan’s Test squad marked the country’s 79th Independence Day with a special celebration on Friday, ahead of the second day of their three-day warm-up match.

The touring players gathered at their base in Beckenham to commemorate 14 August, with the brief ceremony featuring a team address and messages of national pride.

Dressed in their green training kits, the players assembled indoors as a senior official addressed the squad, while a cake served as the centerpiece of the gathering.

The players were also seen recording individual video messages outside the Kent facility, extending Independence Day greetings and expressing their best wishes for the nation.

Captain Babar Azam and several senior members of the squad took turns speaking to the camera, with the Pakistan Cricket Board later sharing the messages.

Pakistan Independence Day celebrations in Beckenham 🇵🇰🤩



Pakistan Test squad mark 14th August ahead of Day 2 of the three-day warm-up match, with players sharing special messages for the nation 💚#IndependenceDay | #ENGvPAK | #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/ycOSASjsAu — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 14, 2026

The celebrations came as the team continued preparations for its ongoing three-day warm-up fixture against the Professional County Club (PCC) Select XI.

On the opening day on Thursday, the PCC Select XI were bowled out for 305 at Kent County Cricket Ground.

Pakistan made an encouraging start in reply, with openers Imam-ul-Haq and Azan Awais taking the score to 44 without loss at stumps.

Imam remained unbeaten on 26, while Azan was not out on 15, leaving Pakistan 261 runs behind the hosts heading into Day 2.

The preparations come ahead of Pakistan’s ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 assignment against England, with the three-match series scheduled from August 19 to September 13.

Pakistan squad for England Test series

Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Ali Usman, Abdullah Shafique, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel* (subject to fitness), Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah.