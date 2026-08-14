Tanzid Hasan becomes first Bangladesh batter to achieve major Test feat in Australia

Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan Tamim celebrates after scoring his century on the second day of the first Test against Australia at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 14, 2026. — CA

DARWIN: Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim created history on Friday by becoming the first Bangladeshi batter to score a Test century in Australia during the second day of the first Test against the hosts at Marrara Stadium.

After bowling Australia out for 198, Bangladesh reached 351-6 from 110 overs at stumps, securing a commanding 153-run lead.

Tanzid played a key role in Bangladesh’s strong batting display, scoring 101 off 197 deliveries, including eight fours and a six.

Bangladesh lost opener Shadman Islam early in their innings, with the left-hander making 20 off 30 balls, including two fours, before Mitchell Starc dismissed him.

Tanzid then joined Mominul Haque and the pair steadied the innings with a 102-run partnership, confidently negotiating Australia’s bowling attack.

Their stand was eventually broken by Josh Hazlewood, who dismissed Mominul for 49 off 95 balls. The left-hander struck eight boundaries as Bangladesh moved to 138-2 in the 39th over.

Najmul Hossain Shanto then joined Tanzid, and the pair continued to build Bangladesh’s advantage with another important partnership.

Tanzid reached his maiden Test century in style, raising his bat after completing the landmark before his impressive innings was eventually ended by Nathan Lyon.

His century saw him set the record for the highest individual Test score by a Bangladeshi batter in Australia.

Shanto currently holds the second-highest score by a Bangladesh batter in Australia after his 84 in the ongoing Darwin Test, while Hannan Sarkar has dropped to third with his 76 against Australia in Cairns in July 2003.

Highest individual Test scores by Bangladesh batters in Australia:

Tanzid Hasan — 101 — Darwin, 2026

Najmul Hossain Shanto — 84 — Darwin, 2026

Hannan Sarkar — 76 — Cairns, 2003

Habibul Bashar — 54 — Cairns, 2003

Mominul Haque — 49 — Darwin, 2026

Habibul Bashar — 46 — Cairns, 2003

Sanwar Hossain — 46 — Cairns, 2003

Khaled Mashud — 44 — Cairns, 2003

Mehidy Hasan Miraz — 32* — Darwin, 2026

Hannan Sarkar — 35 — Darwin, 2003

Meanwhile, the visitors will resume their innings on day three with Mehidy Hasan Miraz unbeaten on 32 off 73 balls, including three boundaries, while Hasan Mahmud is not out on 13 off 76 deliveries, having struck two fours.