WATCH: Mitchell Starc, Mehidy Hasan Miraz engage in heated exchange

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc (centre) engages in a heated exchange with Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (right) on day two of the first Test at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 14, 2026. — CA

DARWIN: Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz were involved in a heated exchange during the second day of the first Test at Marrara Stadium on Friday.

The incident occurred on the fifth delivery of Starc’s 21st over, when Miraz pushed the ball towards point and set off for a single. The two players collided as Miraz attempted to complete the run.

Under the laws of cricket, bowlers are required to avoid the protected area in their follow-through, while batters should also avoid running down the centre of the pitch between wickets.

Miraz initially looked towards Starc as he ran, but turned his attention towards the ball before finding himself almost face-to-face with the Australian quick.

Rather than taking a wider route around Starc, Miraz ran through the centre of the pitch, prompting umpire Kumar Dharmasena to intervene.

The experienced ICC official immediately approached Miraz and warned him against running on the protected area.

Miraz then gestured towards Starc, appearing to explain that he had been watching the ball and had not seen the pacer in his path.

“It’s my follow-through, now your follow-through. Get off the wicket,” Starc could be heard telling the Bangladesh batter.

“I can’t see, I can’t see. I didn’t see,” Miraz replied while explaining the situation to Dharmasena.

Despite the heated exchange, the incident did not escalate further and play continued.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh produced a commanding batting display on day two, reaching 351-6 at stumps to establish a 153-run lead after Australia were bowled out for 198.

Opener Tanzid Hasan struck a historic 101, becoming the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test century in Australia.

Tanzid shared a 102-run partnership with Mominul Haque, who scored 49, before adding 93 with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who made 84.

Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 36, while Miraz remained unbeaten on 32 as Bangladesh recovered from a late collapse to maintain a strong position in the Test.