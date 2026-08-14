Former Aston Villa goalkeeper Jimmy Rimmer dies aged 78

An undated picture of Former Aston Villa and Manchester United goalkeeper Jimmy Rimmer. — X/ @Arsenal

Former Aston Villa and Manchester United goalkeeper Jimmy Rimmer has died at the age of 78, the Lions confirmed on Friday.

Rimmer, who was born in Southport and was part of the Manchester United squad that lifted the European Cup in 1968, remaining on the bench as United defeated Benfica at Wembley.

European Cup winner later played a key role in Aston Villa's successful European campaign. He started their 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the 1982 European Cup final, but was forced off after just nine minutes with a neck injury, with Nigel Spink coming on as his replacement.

The goalkeeper had started every match during Villa's run to the final and was also a regular throughout their title-winning 1980-81 league campaign.

Rimmer made 229 league appearances for Villa and also represented Swansea City and Arsenal during his career. He was named Arsenal's player of the season for the 1974-75 campaign.

At international level, Rimmer earned one England cap, featuring in a friendly against Italy in 1976.

Both Aston Villa and Manchester United paid tribute to Rimmer, saying they were "deeply saddened" by his death.

Aston Villa is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of European Cup winner Jimmy Rimmer, who has died at the age of 78.



The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Jimmy's family and friends at this extremely difficult time. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 14, 2026

His former Manchester United team-mate and fellow goalkeeper Alex Stepney also shared a tribute on social media.

"Such sad news to hear Jimmy Rimmer has passed away, rest in peace and lots of love to Jimmy's family x," Stepney wrote.

Such sad news to hear Jimmy Rimmer has passed away, rest in peace and lots of love to Jimmy's family x pic.twitter.com/uM6SIxHKHi — Alex Stepney (@AlexStepney1) August 14, 2026

Rimmer will be remembered as an important figure in the history of both Manchester United and Aston Villa, having played a part in two of English football's most memorable European triumphs.