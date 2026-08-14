'Great aggression': former pacer lauds Dahani after fiery Champions Cup performance

Pakistan Whites pacer Shahnawaz Dahani celebrates after taking a wicket during the National Champions Cup 2026 match against Pakistan Blues at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on August 13, 2026. — PCB

MULTAN: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has praised Pakistan Whites fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani for his on-field aggression during their National Champions Cup match against Pakistan Blues at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Amir took to social media platform 'X' to commend Dahani for his aggressive bowling and the intensity he brought to the attack.

“Well done Dahani, great aggression,” Amir wrote.

Welldone dahani great aggression 👌👌👌. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) August 13, 2026

Dahani's aggressive approach was also at the centre of a light-hearted moment during the match when Pakistan Blues pacer Hasan Ali mimicked his trademark celebration after dismissing him.

The incident occurred on the second delivery of the penultimate over of the Whites' innings. Hasan bowled a pacy length delivery that darted in off the pitch and crashed into Dahani's off stump.

Hasan initially celebrated passionately, screaming towards Dahani before running jubilantly and mimicking his characteristic celebration, which gained widespread attention during the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2022.

The experienced pacer later exchanged a smile with Dahani as the dismissed batter made his way back to the pavilion, with Pakistan Whites eventually bowled out for 245 in 49.3 overs.

Dahani, however, had the last laugh when the two pacers faced each other again in the final over, with Pakistan Blues needing 15 runs with one wicket in hand.

Although Hasan struck two consecutive boundaries to raise hopes of a remarkable finish, Dahani responded immediately by dismissing him to seal victory for the Whites.

Dahani then celebrated in his trademark aggressive fashion, running around the ground as Pakistan Whites bowled out Pakistan Blues for 239 to secure a thrilling six-run victory.