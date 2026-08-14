Bradley Beal agrees to return to LA Clippers on two-year deal

An undated picture of Bradley Beal. — Reuters

Bradley Beal has agreed to a two-year, $13.2 million deal to return to the LA Clippers, the team announced on Thursday.

The agreement includes a player option for the second season, allowing Beal flexibility after the upcoming campaign.

Beal declined his $5.6 million player option last month and spent the following weeks assessing his options in free agency.

The Miami Heat were among the teams showing interest, but the three-time All-Star ultimately decided to remain with the Clippers.

The 33-year-old opted out of his previous contract to test his market while also giving Los Angeles greater flexibility to reshape its roster.

The Clippers eventually opted to reward him with a significant pay rise on a new deal.

Beal joined the Clippers last summer but endured a frustrating first season with the team. He appeared in just six games before suffering a fracture in his left hip that required season-ending surgery.

He averaged career lows of 8.2 points and 20.2 minutes per game, while shooting 36.8% from three-point range.

The Clippers have undergone significant changes since Beal's injury, moving away from their veteran-heavy roster and adding younger players and draft assets.

They traded James Harden and Ivica Zubac in separate deals last season.

Beal enters his 15th NBA season with career averages of 21.4 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game, alongside 37.6% shooting from three-point range.

He has not averaged 20 points in a season since leaving the Washington Wizards after the 2022-23 campaign.