Tanzid’s maiden Test ton helps Bangladesh seize control against Australia in Darwin

Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan Tamim bats during day two of the first Test match against Australia at Marrara Stadium in Darwin, Australia, on August 14, 2026. - CA

DARWIN: Opening batter Tanzid Hasan’s maiden Test century, backed by a vital 84 from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, put Bangladesh in a commanding position against Australia on day two of the first Test at Marrara Stadium on Friday.

Resuming their first innings at 96-1, Bangladesh reached 351-6 from 110 overs at stumps, establishing a 153-run lead over the hosts. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was unbeaten on 32 from 73 balls, with three boundaries, while Hasan Mahmud was not out on 13 from 76 deliveries, having struck two fours.

Bangladesh had lost opener Shadman Islam early in their innings, with the left-hander scoring 20 from 30 balls, including two fours, before being dismissed by Mitchell Starc.

Tanzid then joined Mominul Haque and the pair steadied the innings with a 102-run partnership, helping Bangladesh negotiate Australia’s bowling attack with confidence.

Their stand was eventually broken when Josh Hazlewood dismissed Mominul for 49 off 95 balls, with the left-hander hitting eight boundaries, leaving Bangladesh at 138-2 in the 39th over.

Shanto then joined Tanzid and the pair continued Bangladesh’s progress with another important partnership. Tanzid reached his maiden Test century, raising his bat after completing the milestone.

The opener’s impressive knock ended on 101 from 197 deliveries, including eight fours and a six, when he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

Shanto continued to lead from the front, registering his seventh Test half-century and making a valuable contribution before Hazlewood struck again to remove the Bangladesh captain for 84 off 126 balls. His innings included seven fours and a six, leaving Bangladesh at 297-4 after 81.4 overs.

The visitors then lost two quick wickets as Litton Das was dismissed for a duck by Starc after facing 12 balls, while Pat Cummins removed Mushfiqur Rahim for 36 off 55 deliveries, with the veteran batter hitting five boundaries.

Earlier, Hasan Mahmud’s career-best six-wicket haul dismantled Australia’s batting line-up after Cummins opted to bat first, with the hosts bowled out for 198 in 53 overs.

Mahmud made an early impact by removing opener Jake Weatherald for 23 before dismissing Travis Head for 22, reducing Australia to 52-2 after 13.4 overs.

Ebadot Hossain then trapped Marnus Labuschagne for one, while Taskin Ahmed dismissed Cameron Green for 13 as Australia slipped to 74-4 at lunch.

Steve Smith attempted to rebuild the innings alongside Alex Carey, with the pair adding a 50-run partnership. Carey was dismissed for 19 by Ebadot, while Taskin bowled Beau Webster for 12.

Smith remained Australia’s main source of resistance, bringing up his 45th Test half-century before eventually falling for 71 off 109 balls, including seven fours and a six.

Mahmud returned to dismiss the experienced batter as Australia’s ninth wicket fell at 189 before he completed his six-wicket haul by removing Nathan Lyon. Josh Hazlewood remained unbeaten on four.

The 26-year-old pacer finished with career-best figures of 6/55 from 17 overs, while Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain claimed two wickets each.