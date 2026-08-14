Australian golf talent Jessica Bang dies at 18 after brain haemorrhage

An undated picture of Australian golfer Jessica Bang. — X

Australian golfer Jessica Bang has died at the age of 18 after suffering a brain haemorrhage while preparing for a tournament in Thailand.

Bang collapsed in Bangkok on 1st August and was rushed to hospital, where she underwent emergency brain surgery. After spending nearly two weeks in intensive care, she died on Thursday.

Bang turned professional at the end of 2025 and had quickly established herself as one of Australia’s promising young golfers.

Earlier this year, she won her first professional event in just her fifth start.

The WPGA Tour of Australasia described Bang as an ‘outstanding young talent’ and paid tribute to the teenager following her death.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the broader Australian golf community are with Jessica's family, friends and all those who knew and loved her at this incredibly difficult time,” a statement read.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Bang’s cousins after her collapse to help with her medical expenses. Her family expressed their grief in a statement posted on the fundraising page.

“We are truly heartbroken by this news.

“The funds we have raised will be given to her parents to help contribute towards her medical expenses.”

Bang had recently qualified to begin her rookie season on the WPGA Tour after winning the Queensland Amateur in 2025.

She also made an impression on the international stage in February, shooting a final-round 65 to win a regional qualifying event and secure a place at the NWS Women’s Open on the Ladies European Tour, where she missed the cut.

Her death has left the Australian golfing community mourning the loss of a young player whose professional career had only just begun.