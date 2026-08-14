Ian Machado Garry targets UFC glory against Islam Makhachev

An undated picture of Ian Machado Garry (right) and Islam Makhachev. — UFC Official

Ian Machado Garry aims to fulfill his dream to become Ireland’s second UFC champion when he challenges Islam Makhachev for the welterweight title at UFC 330 in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Garry enters the bout with a significant physical advantage. The Irishman stands five inches taller than Makhachev and has a four-inch reach advantage, which he hopes to exploit in the striking exchanges.

Despite those attributes, Garry is a considerable underdog against the defending champion, whose decorated career has made him one of the sport’s most accomplished fighters.

Garry believes his talent, discipline and hard work have prepared him for the challenge of defeating Makhachev and becoming world champion.

“I knew from the moment I started this sport, I knew the talent that I had, and I knew that with all the talent, the discipline, the sacrifice, and the hard work that I knew I would put in, I knew I would get here,” Garry said.

“His (Makhachev's) legacy is set in stone, do you know what I mean? He's done so much in this sport, but beating him, it's exactly the challenge I would want to become the champion of the world.”

Makhachev can also make UFC history with victory, extending his winning streak to 17 fights. However, Garry believes the move up from lightweight could present opportunities.

Makhachev has spent most of his career at 155 pounds, while Saturday’s contest will take place at the 170-pound welterweight limit.

Garry’s size and long limbs could prove crucial, while his judo background has strengthened his defensive grappling.