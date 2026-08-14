Ben Shelton retains Canadian Open title in all-American final

Ben Shelton (USA) winner of the singles final holds his trophy at IGA Stadium on Aug 13, 2026. — Reuters

MONTREAL: Ben Shelton successfully defended his Canadian Open title, defeating fellow American Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 7-6(4) to claim his second Masters 1000 crown and seventh career title here at IGA Stadium on Thursday.

The result also provided a boost for US men's tennis ahead of the US Open, where an American man has not won the singles title since Roddick's triumph in 2003.

Shelton entered the tournament short of confidence after a difficult season, suffering a first-round exit at Wimbledon, a second-round defeat at Roland Garros and recording just one victory across his first four Masters 1000 events.

However, the fifth seed rediscovered his best form on the Canadian hard courts, winning the title without dropping a set.

"To play the way that I've played this week, to go through this draw without dropping a set, I think it speaks a lot to the work that I've been putting in, but it speaks a lot to my mental toughness," Shelton said.

"It hasn't been the best for me, easiest or most straightforward year for me, to put together a performance like this and playing at the top of my game, I have no words."

Shelton took control of the opening set by repeatedly attacking Nakashima's second serve. After the pair traded holds until 3-3, he broke for 4-3 with a forehand return winner before breaking again in the final game.

Nakashima, playing in his first Masters 1000 final, forced a second-set tie-break but Shelton secured an early mini-break and sealed victory with a superb forehand winner.

Shelton became the first Canadian Open champion since Novak Djokovic in 2016 to win the tournament without dropping a set and the first player since Rafael Nadal in 2019 to successfully defend the title.