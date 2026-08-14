Iga Swiatek defeats Elena Rybakina to claim Canadian Open crown

Iga Swiatek (POL) hoists the National Bank Open trophy after defeating Elena Rybakina (not pictured) during the National Bank Open final at Sobeys Stadium on Aug 13, 2026. — Reuters

TORONTO: Iga Swiatek ended her title drought in emphatic fashion, defeating Elena Rybakina 6-2, 6-3 in the Canadian Open final here at Sobeys Stadium on Thursday to claim her first trophy of the season and build momentum ahead of the US Open.

The victory marked Swiatek’s first appearance in the final of the event, where the six-time Grand Slam champion was backed by a vocal crowd chanting “Iga! Iga!” and waving Polish flags.

CHAMPION IN TORONTO 🏆@iga_swiatek secures her first title of 2026 defeating Rybakina in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.#NBO26 pic.twitter.com/KJyBcQGqwc — wta (@WTA) August 13, 2026

Despite the triumph, the world number eight said she felt angry after the match following criticism from the media in Poland during an inconsistent season in which she has failed to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final and parted ways with her coach.

“I think that's the first time in my life I have something like that after a victory but it hasn't been easy you know,” said Swiatek.

“I'm happy that I kept my composure, kept my focus, and I keep growing every month no matter what the challenges and I'm super proud I could win this one.”

Swiatek was sharp from the outset, breaking Rybakina twice in the opening set while saving two break points.

Rybakina, the world number two, struggled with her timing and produced 12 unforced errors in the first set.

The Australian Open champion also managed only one ace and was broken again in the second set as Swiatek moved 3-2 ahead. Although Rybakina levelled at 3-3, Swiatek won the final three games to seal the title.

“I was just very tired. You could see that I wasn't pushing with the legs enough,” Rybakina said. “There was a lot of unforced errors, especially on top of the net. It was just a pure lack of concentration.”

Swiatek will return to the world’s top five following her Toronto triumph.