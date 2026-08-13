Manchester United manager Michael Carrick calls for more signings

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick celebrates after the Premier League match against Brentford at Old Trafford in Manchester on April 27, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has said that the club need more work to do in the summer transfer window to improve their squad.

Carrick was appointed in January 2026 as a caretaker manager by United after firing former coach Ruben Amorim, and the former Red Devils’ midfielder is about to start his full Premier League season in charge at Old Trafford after signing a two-year deal with the club.

Carrick is quite satisfied with United's business so far; they have spent £83m to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, and have signed free agent Karl Darlow as back-up goalkeeper.

However, the club is still lacking quality at left-back and in central midfield, as they are returning to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

Carrick knows that work needs to be done to improve his squad. In the summer window, United have already missed out on key targets such as Elliot Anderson and Matheus Fernandes because they refused to match rival offers. They are also spending less than newly promoted Ipswich and Coventry, leaving Carrick aware that more transfer activity needs to be done despite a desire to avoid the costly mistakes of the past.

"We want more, we need more, we keep looking for how we can do that," he said.

"Money's money, I get that. We feel like we have to be pushing for everything we're involved in, while being realistic of what the recent history's looked like over a period of time.

"For now, we've got to make the most of it, but we've got to push every boundary we can to be able to win again, basically.

"That's the challenge."

United begin their Premier League campaign at Hull City on August 22.