Pakistan make cautious start after PCC Select XI pile 305 in tour game

Pakistan players walk off the field after bowling out PCC Select XI during the third session of the opening day of their three-day tour match at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham on August 13, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

BECKENHAM: Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Azan Awais scripted Pakistan's encouraging start in response to Professional County Club (PCC) Select XI's 305 all out on the opening day of the three-day tour match here at the Kent County Cricket Ground on Thursday.

At the stumps on Day 1, the Green Shirts were 44/0, trailing the PCC Select XI by a further 261 runs, with Imam and Azan unbeaten on 26 and 15, respectively.

Earlier, at the commencement of the practice game, PCC Select XI captain Tom Haines won the toss and elected to bat first, and his decision paid dividends as they piled up a formidable total of 305 all out in 69.5 overs.

PCC Select XI, however, got off to a contrasting start to their innings as Mohammad Abbas dismissed top-order batters Emilio Gay (duck) and James Rew (four) inside seven overs with 37 runs on the board.

Haines, who singlehandedly kept the scoreboard ticking during PCC Select XI's shaky start, was eventually dismissed in the 12th over by Mohammad Ali and walked back after scoring a quickfire 51 off just 35 deliveries, featuring 12 fours.

Following his dismissal, the middle-order duo of Caleb Falconer and Saif Zaib took the reins of their batting charge and laid a solid foundation for a formidable total by putting together a 110-run partnership for the fourth wicket before both perished in quick succession.

Zaib remained the top-scorer with a 69-ball 65, comprising 12 fours, while Falconer made 59 off 89 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries.

PCC Select XI then lost three more wickets at an alarming rate and were consequently reduced to 227/8, but Matthew Fisher, who walked out to bat at No.10, launched a counterattack on the momentum-filled Pakistan bowlers.

The lower-order batter frustrated the touring side with an unbeaten half-century, scoring 62 off just 53 deliveries, which ultimately helped PCC Select XI breach the 300-run barrier.

Ali and Abbas jointly led Pakistan's bowling charge with three wickets each, followed by Khurram Shahzad with two, while Aamir Jamal and Ali Usman could make one scalp apiece.