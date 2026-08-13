WATCH: Hasan Ali playfully mimics Shahnawaz Dahani's celebration

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan Whites' Shahnawaz Dahani (left) and Pakistan Blues' Hasan Ali during their National Champions Cup match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on August 13, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

MULTAN: Pakistan Blues pacer Hasan Ali lightheartedly replicated Pakistan Whites counterpart Shahnawaz Dahani's trademark celebration after dismissing the latter during their National Champions Cup match here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the second delivery of the penultimate over of the Whites' innings when Hasan bowled a pacy length delivery, which darted in upon impact, and knocked Dahani's off stump.

Hasan initially celebrated passionately as he screamed while looking towards Dahani before running jubilantly, mimicking the latter's style of celebration, which gained fame during the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2022.

The experienced pacer later passed on a smile to the dismissed batter as he took the long walk back to the pavilion.





Following Dahani's dismissal, Akif Javed cleaned up Mohammad Wasim Jr in the subsequent and final over to bowl out Pakistan Whites for a modest total of 245 despite Shahzaib Khan's half-century.

The left-handed opener remained the top-scorer for the Whites as he made an anchoring 71 off 85 deliveries with the help of three sixes and as many fours.

Emerging all-rounder Saad Masood, who made a 45-ball 35 at the backend, was their next best run-getter, while Usman Khan and Haris Rauf chipped in with 29 and 27, respectively.

Mohammad Faiq spearheaded Pakistan Blues' bowling charge with three wickets for 36 runs in his six overs, followed by Maaz Sadaqat with two, Javed, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Muqeem and Hasan chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Playing XIs

Pakistan Whites: Saim Ayub (c), Shahnawaz Dahani, Ali Raza, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan (wk).

Pakistan Blues: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Faiq, Tayyab Tahir, Rohail Nazir, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem and Akif Javed.