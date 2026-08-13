Frank Warren provides fresh update on Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

This collage of photos shows Tyson Fury (left) and Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

Frank Warren has provided a fresh update about the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year to fight at home in the autumn. But Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, want to move it to a place suitable for a US audience.

The organisers want to stage the bout on November 20, a Friday, at Madison Square Garden. Joshua, 36, admitted last month that his legacy would be damaged if his biggest fight was shipped abroad. And his promoter Eddie Hearn insists they are not ready to give in.

However, speaking to BoxNation, Fury’s promoter Warren said the fight will still go ahead regardless.

“Tyson Fury has his agreement, which states something different. The fight will happen. I’ve heard what Eddie has said. They’re either going to agree to it or not. If they don’t agree to it then the fight won’t happen,” Warren said.

“Tyson signed for the fight back in January; the fight was supposed to happen in September. They were supposed to have a warm-up fight in September; unfortunately there was that terrible, tragic accident that ‘AJ’ was in where he lost two of his best friends, and that held everything up, but the fight I understand, will be November, and the venue will be announced in due course.”

Tyson Fury, 37, retired for the sixth time in January 2025, before reversing that decision after just one year.

Tyson returned to the ring after 16 months away in April against Arslanbek Makhmudov, winning the contest with a unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before forcing Polish boxer Mariusz Wach to retire in a tune-up fight in July.

Anthony Joshua, on the other hand, knocked out Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga on July 25th, paving the way for a long-awaited blockbuster clash with Fury.

This was his first fight since two of his best friends died in a car crash in Nigeria in December 2025, in which he was injured.