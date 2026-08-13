'Technology saved me,' says Smith on debated close call against Bangladesh

Australia's Steve Smith plays a shot during the first day of their first Test against Bangladesh at the Marrara Oval in Darwin on August 13, 2026. — AFP

DARWIN: Australia's batting stalwart Steve Smith acknowledged he felt edging the ball off Ebadot Hossain during the morning session of the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh here at the Marrara Oval on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 21st over of Australia's innings when Hossain bowled a length delivery, which Smith pushed before the ball went to Litton Das behind the stumps, prompting the touring side to start celebrating enthusiastically only for the on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena to turn down the appeal.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was quick to take the DRS, resulting in Smith walking back, but replay showed no spike on the Snicko.



After surviving the close call, Smith went on to register a gutsy half-century and finished as Australia's top-scorer with 71, but a flat line on the Snicko reignited the scrutiny of the technology, which remained at the centre of controversy during last year's Ashes.

Meanwhile, Smith, while addressing the media following the commencement of the opening day, which saw Bangladesh reach 96/1 after bowling out Australia for a modest total, shared that he believed he edged the ball behind but insisted that the technology saved him.

"I think so, yeah," he said when asked if he had nicked the ball. "I was lucky? Yeah, it seems that way. You got to take it sometimes."

"Normally, it's [the technology] pretty good. Maybe I didn't nick it. I don't know. But I certainly felt something. If I'd get being given out, I was going to walk off. But yeah, technology saved me today, I guess."