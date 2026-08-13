‘I don't have much time’: Islam Makhachev on UFC career

Islam Makhachev celebrates his victory over Jack Della Maddalena at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 15, 2025. — UFC/Instagram

Islam Makhachev said he is moving towards the end of his time in the UFC as the Russian is ready to make the first defence of his welterweight title on Saturday.

The 34-year-old is scheduled to defend his title for the first time against Ireland's Ian Machado Gary (17-1) at UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Makhachev, who is widely regarded as one of the best MMA fighters of all time, made his UFC debut in 2015 and later became lightweight champion.

Should he beat 28-year-old Ian Garry, he will surpass Anderson Silva's record of 16 successive UFC wins, a record which has stood for 13 years.

Makhachev (28-1) moved to the welterweight division last year after defending his lightweight title four times in the UFC, dethroning Jack Della Maddalena to win the 170-pound crown.

Islam said he wants to compete more often as he enters the latter stages of his career.

"I'm not like young guy. Now it's better for me to fight every three to four months," Islam Makhachev told UFC Hall of Famer Demetrious Johnson.

"I understand I'm not 28 years old; I'm 34 right now. And I don't have much time.

"Sometimes it's not going like you want in the UFC. You want to fight after three or four months, but it's not according to your wish."

Ian Machado Garry is coming off the back of 10 wins in his 11 fights in the UFC and is bidding to become the first Irish champion in the promotion since Conor McGregor.

Makhachev has downplayed Machado Garry's ability during fight week, but the Irishman believes he's preparing for the biggest test of his career.

"I have so much love and respect for Islam Makachev and his body of work that he has done in the UFC. There is no other fight I would want to prove that I'm the best in the world," said Machado Garry.

"I get to fight the greatest lightweight of all time, a two-weight world champion, the number one pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

"That's why the fight is so interesting. You have got one who focuses mainly on wrestling and grappling, the other who focuses on striking and anti-grappling. This is a fight for history. This is a fight for legacy."