Sri Lanka name squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026

Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their third T20I against Pakistan at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on August 3, 2026. — SLC

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday unveiled a 15-member squad for the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 28 to September 13.

The defending champions, who clinched the coveted title in 2024 by defeating India in the final, made three changes to their squad that hosted Pakistan for a three-match series in July-August this year, with Dewmi Vihanga, Mithali Ayodha and Chethana Vimukthi replacing Malki Madara, Rashmika Sewwandi and Nimasha Meepage.

Leg-spin all-rounder Vihanga earned her maiden T20I call-up for the continental tournament, while Ayodha was called back to the side after missing the recent home series against Pakistan despite spirited performances at the preceding ICC Women's T20 World Cup, during which she took four wickets for the Island nation.

Besides the three changes, Sri Lanka retained the majority of the squad that registered a 2-1 series triumph over Pakistan earlier this month, including 17-year-old batter Sanjana Kavindi, who made her shortest-format debut during the assignment and made 66 runs in two innings.

Experienced all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu will continue to lead Sri Lanka, while fellow top-order batter Harshitha Samarawickrama has been named as her deputy.

Holders Sri Lanka, slotted in Group B, will kick off their Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 campaign against hosts UAE on August 29 before taking on Indonesia on September 2, while their final group-stage match is scheduled against Bangladesh on September 6.

Sri Lanka squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026:



Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama (vc), Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Hasini Perera, Kaushini Nuthyangana (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Chethana Vimukthi, Kawya Kavindi and Mithali Ayodhya.