Mominul Haque achieves major landmark in first Test against Australia

Bangladesh's Mominul Haque watches the ball after playing a shot during the first Test of their first Test against Australia at the Marrara Oval in Darwin on August 13, 2026. — AFP

DARWIN: Left-handed opener Mominul Haque on Thursday surpassed legendary batter Tamim Iqbal to become the second-highest run-getter for Bangladesh in men's Tests.

Haque, who made his Test debut for Bangladesh in 2013, achieved the milestone during the opening day of their first Test against Australia here at the Marrara Oval, which the visitors thoroughly dominated.

The 34-year-old entered the fixture with 5131 runs in 145 innings and needed just four to move ahead of Iqbal and into second place on the list of Bangladesh batters with the most runs in Test cricket.

Notably, Iqbal finished his glittering Test career with 5134 runs in just 70 matches, which came off a formidable average of 38.89 and with the help of 10 centuries besides 31 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Haque, who walked out to bat at No.3 following the dismissal of Shadman Islam, surpassed Iqbal's Test runs tally by smashing Cameron Green for a boundary in the 14th over of Bangladesh's innings and became their second-leading run-getter in the format, only behind teammate Mushfiqur Rahim.

Haque went on to finish the day unbeaten on 35, which took his Test runs tally to 5166 runs and will resume his innings on the subsequent day of the series opener against Australia.

Most runs for Bangladesh in Tests

Mushfiqur Rahim – 6806 runs in 190 innings Mominul Haque – 5166 runs in 146* innings Tamim Iqbal – 5134 runs in 134 innings Shakib Al Hasan – 4609 runs in 130 innings Litton Das – 3396 runs in 94 innings

Furthermore, Haque also played a pivotal role in helping Bangladesh reduce the deficit to 102 runs with nine wickets in hand as they reached 96/1 at the stumps in response to Australia's 198 all out.